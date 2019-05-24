Canoa Ranch Rest Area reopens before holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After six months of renovations and improvements, the Canoa Ranch Rest Area on Interstate 19 in Green Valley has reopened, reports Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT says improvements include new paint, upgrades to the bathrooms and electrical and mechanical systems, and measures to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The northbound and southbound rest areas had been closed since November for the work.
Canoa Ranch also is the first Arizona rest area to have its water system connected to a nearby community. By connecting the Canoa Ranch Rest Area water system with the Community Water System of Green Valley, Arizona Department of Transportation crews saved the cost of digging new wells and related work.
The Canoa Ranch Rest Areas are the only rest stops along I-19 between Nogales and Tucson. The project follows others in recent years to upgrade ADOT rest areas that have been in place for as long as 50 years.
