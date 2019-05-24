Fire destroys garage at east-side home; family, dogs safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family and their six dogs are safe after an early-morning fire destroyed their garage on Friday, May 24.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of East Leila Drive, near South Houghton and East Escalante roads.
The fire spread from the garage, which was attached to the house, into the attic space, but the family was able to escape to the front yard.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread into the living space of the home.
During the fire, the garage walls collapsed onto a car that was parked inside.
No injuries were reported.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined.
