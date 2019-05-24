FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll see a quick warm up for the beginning of the weekend before another low pressure system drops our temps for Memorial Day. Winds pick up as this system passes through putting us at risk for fire weather Sunday.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy. Fire weather watch in effect SE of Tucson.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.