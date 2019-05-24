UPDATE: Five killed in wrong-way crash near Kingman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five people died in a wrong-way crash on westbound I-40, about 14 miles west of Kingman.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened close to 9 a.m. Friday, May 24, near milepost 36.
A vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes crashed head-on into another car, according to DPS.
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, an 82-year-old man from Nevada, died at a hospital.
AZFamily reported that there is no update as to when the road will re-open.
