Gunfire erupts at party on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at a party.
Police said on Friday, May 24 that the incident happened overnight in the 1200 block of N. Chamberlain Place, near West Speedway Boulevard and North Greasewood Road.
No injuries were reported, but some neighboring houses were struck by bullets.
The suspects who fired the shots fled the scene and have not been located. The owners of the house where the party was held were arrested, police said. No information about possible charges was released.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.