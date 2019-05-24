Multi agency rescue for man perched on Patagonia cliff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted by helicopters crews from Arizona Department of Public Safety and Air and Marine Operations rescued a man south of Patagonia, Thursday evening.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents from the Sonoita Station were notified of a 911 distress call, from a man stranded on a cliff in a remote area of the Patagonia Mountains.
Agents searched for the man, who was found precariously perched on a steep cliff. Due to the dangerous location of the Mexican national, Border Patrol’s elite Search Trauma and Rescue Team was called in, to coordinate the extraction.
DPS Ranger and AMO helicopter crews surveyed the area for an extraction path, but had to postpone the rescue operations, until a second DPS helicopter, equipped with specialized hoisting mechanism arrived.
Through a hoisted extraction the man was brought down to safety into the custody of medically trained Border Patrol agents. The 32 year-old man, was found in good health condition and transported to the Sonoita Station for further processing.
Tucson Sector discourages individuals from attempting to enter the U.S. illegally. The journey is dangerous and individuals face illness, injury and death in Arizona’s harsh desert environment. Especially in the summer months when temperatures reach extremes, Border Patrol’s law enforcement missions often turn into rescue operations.
The Border Patrol advises anyone in distress to call 911 or activate a rescue beacon as soon as possible.
Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
