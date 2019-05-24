Tucson couple wanted for murder arrested in NY

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson couple who police say are suspects in a murder have been arrested near Rochester, NY, according to authorities in New York.
Blane and Susan Barksdale are wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh in April. Bligh had been reported missing and when his house was involved in a fire, police began a homicide investigation. Bligh’s abandoned car was found in Tucson the day after the fire.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy discovered the fugitives when he checked on an RV parked in a parking lot on Thursday, May 23.
They were arrested early on Friday, May 24, and are awaiting extradition to Arizona.
Blane Barksdale’s nephew, Brent Mallard was arrested on April 24 in Phoenix on an arson charge.
