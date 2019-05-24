Roy Jones Jr. card features massive upset

TUCSON, Ariz. - Nine-time world title challenger Simone Da Silva registered the most significant victory of her pro boxing career, stunning Ikram Kerwat at Casino Del Sol's outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona.
Kerwat vs. Da Silva was presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing.
DaSilva, fighting out of Brazil, out-boxed her Tunisian opponent, the Germany-based, Roy Jones, Jr.-trained Kerwat (9-2, 5 KOs), en route to a one-sided 10-round decision (100-90, 99-91, 98-92).
In the co-featured event, rising Las Vegas star Max "The Baby Face Assassin" Ornelas(13-0-1, 5 KOs) kept his unbeaten pro record intact, stopping veteran Mexican super bantamweight Alex "Xhino" Rangel (17-10-4, 4 KOs) in the opening round. The 21-year-old Ornelas, a criminal justice major at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, is the reigning North American Boxing Association (NABA) United States bantamweight champion.
In a Special Welterweight Attraction, Tucson's Alfonso Olvera (11-5-3, 4 KOs) and San Antonio's Carlos "Silk" Villa (14-3-2, 6 KOs) battled to a six-round split draw.
A middleweight match between undefeated Arizona prospects, Tucson's Nicholas Rhoads (5-0-1, 2 KOs) and Eduardo Ayala (4-0-1, 1 KO), ended in a four-round split draw.
In the first fight of the night, undefeated Kazakhstan super welterweightMadiyar Asjkeyev (12-0, 6 KOs), fighting out of Oxnard, California, out-classed Maryland's Cecil McCalla (21-4, 8 KOs) for a 10-round unanimous decision to capture the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super welterweight crown.
In a battle of Tucson middleweights, Jose “Raging Bull” Pena (3-1, 1 KO) won a four-round unanimous decision over Arturo Resendiz (2-1, 2 KOs).
