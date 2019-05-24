Roy Jones Jr. card features massive upset

In the co-featured event, rising Las Vegas star Max "The Baby Face Assassin" Ornelas(13-0-1, 5 KOs) kept his unbeaten pro record intact, stopping veteran Mexican super bantamweight Alex "Xhino" Rangel (17-10-4, 4 KOs) in the opening round. The 21-year-old Ornelas, a criminal justice major at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, is the reigning North American Boxing Association (NABA) United States bantamweight champion.