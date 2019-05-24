Sign up to see the ‘Queen of the Night’ bloom this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It seems everyone has heard of the ‘Queen of the Night’ also known as the night-blooming cereus, but many have not seen it bloom in person, the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is offering the public a chance.
Dozens of people came to the County’s Native Plant Nursery at 5845 North Camino de la Tierra in 2018 with cameras ready to capture the bloom in action. According to NRPR the cactus has bloomed as early as June 12 and as late as July 12.
“I won’t know for sure until lunchtime that day,” said Jessie Byrd, manager of the Native Plant Nursery.
According to NRPR, “Bloom Night 2019” may be better in Pima Prickly Park at 3500 West River Road, as volunteers have recently finished planting more than 100 salvaged night-blooming cereus at the park.
On hand to assist visitors will be members of the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society.
Sign up to be notified by email when the night-blooming cereus are ready by contacting Valerie Samoy at Valerie.Samoy@pima.gov.
Not able to make it in person? Monitor the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook page instead.
