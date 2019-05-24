Silver Alert: Authorities looking for missing Sun Lakes man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Sun Lakes.
According to the DPS, 72-year-old Wallis Dusenbery may be driving a tan 1996 Ford Crown Victoria with Arizona wheelchair license plate JCR97.
Dusenbery is described as white, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He also has facial hair.
If you see him, call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-8477 or 911.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.