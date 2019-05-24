‘Stop the Bleed’ holds workshops in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Stop the Bleed is a nationwide effort to save lives which started after the Sandy Hook school shooting seven years ago.
The program teaches people how to stop victims from bleeding to death, which is the leading cause of death among trauma victims.
Stop the Bleed is one of our nation’s largest public health campaigns. It’s goal is to save lives by training people across the country how to stop traumatic bleeding," said Bruce Whitney, Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events.
The group held three workshops on Thursday, May 23, National Stop the Bleed day in Tucson, a call to action.
“Anyone can be trained and be ready to save someone’s life – a friend, a family member, colleague or the person next to you – whether you know them or not,” he said.
One of those who attended is department store worker, 43-year-old Mike Harris.
“I actually has an incident at JCPenny’s where I had to do CPR on somebody because they had an accident in my store,” he said. “I had 911 on the phone and the operator talked me through it.”
Now he’s advancing his training because he’s the first to say it can happen anytime, anywhere.
“I actually would help somebody else out,” he said. “I’d want somebody to do that for me too.”
“Uncontrolled bleeding is a major cause of preventable deaths,” said Whitney. “Approximately 40 percent of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma.”
Average time to bleed out: 2 to 5 minutes
Average time for First responders to arrive: 7 to 10 minutes
Bystanders can fill the gap with STOP THE BLEED and that’s the goal.
