Two Texas men die attempting to jump open pontoon bridge in Louisiana

Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Troop D, said the men were traveling south on La. 384 (Big Lake Road) in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, when they came to a pontoon bridge that was closed to vehicle traffic to allow a boat to pass on the Intracoastal Waterway. The bridge has a pontoon section that swings out to allow ships to pass and a ramp on each side that lifts up.