Drug smuggling attempt via ultralight aircraft stopped by BP agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents with the Tucson Sector, assigned to Nogales and Tucson stopped a drug smuggling attempt via a modified ultralight aircraft on Thursday night, according to a CBP news release.
Agents with Air and Marine Operations with surveillance equipment detected an unknown aircraft entering the U.S. at 11 p.m Thursday, May 23. According to the release agents tracked the aircraft and directed BP units on the ground to an improvised landing site south of Tucson.
The aircraft, a modified ultralight was found abandoned along a rural road, with two large plastic storage containers tied to the fuselage. A CBP canine was brought in to assist agents and discovered several bundles of methamphetamine inside the containers.
Both the drugs and the ultralight were seized and brought to the Nogales Border Patrol Station, where further tests confirmed the drugs in the bundles were 143 pounds of methamphetamine and 200 grams of fentanyl.
A further search of the area by the AMO helicopter crew and Border Patrol agents, failed to locate the presumed pilot.
