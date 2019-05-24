Women dominate Pima Community College graduating class

“I felt it was time for me to start school. I was feeling unsure about who I was and I really didn’t know what I wanted to do. My thought was that if I just continued to take small steps forward I’d get it all figured out.” She kept taking those steps at Pima, managing anxiety and depression, as well as other issues related to her Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, even as she worked three jobs. On top of that, she took responsibility for her ex-husband’s medical care after a car accident, traveled home to Philadelphia to be with her dying mother as she was taken off life support, and experienced the death of two of her grandparents. Werner is experienced in perseverance, having been on her own since she was 16 and attending at least eight high schools in Philadelphia and northern Arizona. Now, she said her children are her top motivators, and her new husband provides her unconditional love and support. She also praises “some amazing teachers and an advisor” at Pima, in particular, writing instructor Pete Figler and advisor Michelle Savage. Werner begins her Psychology major at University of Arizona this fall.