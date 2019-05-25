Tucson Fire Department: ABCs of water safety

The Tucson Fire Department promotes the supervision of children around water by providing the community with Designated Child Watcher Neck Wallets. These wallets are intended to be worn by a designated adult in order to help identify who is taking responsibility for children around water. The Designated Child Watcher agrees to focus ALL of their attention on the safety of the children and does not leave the area for ANY reason. This responsibility ends only when the wallet is passed to the next adult or the water activity ends.