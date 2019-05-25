Arizona Baseball comes from behind to beat Wazzu

TUCSON, Ariz. - A clutch home run from Justin Wylie and a late barrage of runs Friday night gave Arizona Baseball a come from-behind victory over the Washington State Cougars at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Cats (31-24, 14-14) have now won nine games in a row, and 12 of their last 13 dating back to May 3.
It was Wylie’s three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning that provided the Wildcats with the winning runs, and ultimately he led the Cats offensively with four RBI on a 2-for-4 performance.
Shortstop Cameron Cannon also checked in with a home run and finished the night going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI, raising his season batting average to a team-best mark of .401.
Wildcats starter Andrew Nardi, making his final appearance of the regular season, turned in 4.2 innings of work for Arizona but came away with a no-decision. Vince Vannelle relieved Nardi and threw 2.0 scoreless frames to earn the win (2-2).
You can read more about the Cats win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
