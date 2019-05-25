Arizona Softball beats Ole Miss 5-2

TUCSON, Ariz. - Taylor McQuillin sent down the last nine batters she faced to help 6th seed Arizona Softball beat Ole Miss, 5-2, Friday evening in the opener of the NCAA Super Regionals here at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza and Malia Martinez combined for six hits and four RBI in the closely contested game. McQuillin (23-7) struck out nine, walked four and gave up five hits.
Brittany Finney (18-10) took the loss for the Rebels (41-20).
UA drew a crowd of 2,729 for the game.
The victory moves the Wildcats (46-12) one victory away from a berth in the Women’s College World Series next week in Oklahoma City. Game 2 in the best-of-three Super Regional will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.
