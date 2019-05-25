Brooke’s Bargains: Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some Southern Arizona businesses are thanking those who’ve served our country with Memorial Day Deals.
For the three-day weekend, all active, retired, and veteran military members will get free admission at the International Wildlife Museum.
At Old Tucson, take the family this weekend and kids 11 and under get in free.
All active military and veterans can save on home improvement with ten percent off on Monday at Lowe’s and Home Depot.
Nike.com and Old Navy are offering the same deal on apparel and Walgreen’s is offering 20 percent off Monday.
You will need a military ID for most of these deals.
Here is a list of additional events taking place for Memorial Day: https://bit.ly/30ICGLZ
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.