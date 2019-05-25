Coronado National Forest participating in National Get Outdoors Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coronado National Forest is waiving the day-use fees associated with many recreation sites or amenities on the Forest in celebration of National Get Outdoors Day June 8, the next of several fee-free days this year.
Concessionaire operated day-use sites may be included in the waiver if the permit holder wishes to participate.
National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. Activities will be hosted on some ranger districts as described below.
Visitors to the CNF are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to determine which recreation sites will have fees waived, and at which sites concessionaires will charge fees.
- Douglas Ranger District - (520) 364-3468
- Nogales Ranger District - (520) 281-2296
- Sierra Vista Ranger District - (520) 378-0311
- Safford Ranger District - (928) 428-4150
- Santa Catalina Ranger District - (520) 749-8700
Fee waiver dates for 2019 are as follows:
- National Public Lands Day – September 28;
- Veterans’ Day – November 11.
Day-use fees will be waived at all standard amenity fee sites operated by the Forest Service for the listed dates.
