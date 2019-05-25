Diamondbacks break out of slump with 18-2 win over Giants

Pomeranz had another rough outing against an NL West opponent, allowing the solo homer to Vargas in the first, RBI singles to Marte and Vargas in the second and then the two-run single to Ray in the third that ended his night. Pomeranz allowed five runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings, falling to 4-18 with a 5.34 ERA in his career against NL West teams.