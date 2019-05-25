March crash involving pedestrian now fatal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is reporting that a March crash involving a pedestrian is now fatal, as 37-year-old Preston Jeffrey Wutzke died from injuries he received after being hit by a vehicle.
According to a TPD news release, the incident took place on March 11, shortly after 7 p.m. Officers from Operations Division West and the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 5100 block of North Oracle Road for a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian.
Wutzke was transported to Banner University Medical Center with what were determined to be non-life threatening injuries. According to TPD the Traffic Investigations Unit learned on Thursday, May 23 that Wutzke had died from his injuries on March 27.
During interviews TPD officers learned that Wutzke had been walking in the road on the southbound lanes of Oracle Road, north of River Road when he was hit by a Dodge Neon, also traveling southbound. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
According to TPD neither Wutzke nor the driver was impaired at the time of the crash and speed did not appear to be a factor either.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
