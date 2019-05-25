Tucson police: Crash on south-side now being investigated as gang-related shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Operations Division South responded to an initial report of a single-vehicle crash with a suspect leaving the scene, but are now reporting it was a possible gang-related shooting.
According to the Tucson Police Department, the call came in around 10 a.m. Friday morning for officers to respond to the 5500 block of South Forgeus Avenue for the crash. Officers learned after further investigation that it was a shooting that had left the victim, an adult male with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to TPD the suspect that ran from the scene has been located and arrested.
Detectives with the Gang Unit are investigating the incident.
There is no update on the status of the victim.
