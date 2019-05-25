Unusually cooler temperatures bring more campers to Catalina State Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and usually the start of hot temperatures across Southern Arizona.
However, that is not the case this year. The cooler temperature has more people heading outdoors to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend.
Steven Haas, the park manager at Catalina State Park, said almost all of the 120 campsites are full for the entire weekend.
“I’ve been here nine years, and it’s the first time that we’re actually full. We’re full tonight and tomorrow for camping," Haas said.
The Finleys are one of the many families spending the weekend camping and taking advantage of the nice weather.
“My wife just said it kind of feels like San Diego weather a little bit over the last few weeks,” said Jonah Finley.
The Finleys are usually in search of a cooler place for their camping adventures this time of year.
But this Memorial Day weekend, the Finleys just traveled 10 minutes from their house.
“We actually booked this trip Tuesday night. We were worried that there weren’t going to be any more sites left but we got lucky,” Jonah Finley said.
The cooler weather has brought more visitors to Catalina State Park all month long.
A spokesperson with Arizona State Parks said there was a 206 percent increase in visitors during the previous week compared to the same week in 2018.
