Arizona Baseball awaits fate after sweeping Wazzu

PULLMAN, WA - Justin Wylie homered twice Saturday afternoon as the Arizona Wildcats (32-24, 15-14) wrapped up the regular season with a 15-7 victory over the Washington State Cougars (11-42-1, 3-26-1) at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Arizona (32-24, 15-14) finished the regular season with ten straight wins and victories in 13 of their last 14 contests.
Every member of the Wildcats starting lineup logged at least one hit, one run, and one RBI as part of Arizona’s 15-run performance. Wylie led the way with his multi-homer performance – he finished the weekend going 8-for-12 with three home runs and seven runs batted in.
The Cats will now wait to hear if they have been selected to participate in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Two prominent college baseball publications, D1 Baseball and Baseball America, do not have the Wildcats in their field of 64 teams.
The selection show will be televised on ESPNU this coming Monday, May 27 at 9:00 a.m. MST.
You can read more about the Wildcats win on Saturday up on the Palouse at ArizonaWildcats.com.
