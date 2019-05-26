FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking another cold front as we wrap up May!

By Jaclyn Selesky | May 25, 2019 at 5:05 PM MST - Updated May 25 at 8:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re not done with the 70s quite yet! A cold front is going to push through dropping those temperatures for your Memorial Day.

TONIGHT Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Windy day!

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s. Breezy in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Highs in the lower-80s under sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper-80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-90s.

FRIDAY: Highs in the lower-90s under sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-90s.

