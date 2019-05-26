If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen; Tucson woman firing up the grill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When it comes to making a good steak, Elaine Bray knows what to do.
“We want to get a nice thick crust of seasoning on them,” said Bray.
Bray is a grill master at Longhorn Steakhouse. She just won the regional championship for their Steak Master series, and she was the first woman from Tucson to do so.
“It was a bunch of guys back here you know,” said Bray. “Just because you’re bigger than me doesn’t mean I can’t do it, just because you can reach it, doesn’t mean I can’t reach it, I might have to tippy toe a little bit to get there but I’ll get there, I’ll do it.”
A male-dominated field was nothing for Bray to be nervous about. She said she told herself she could do it, living by a mantra of doing whatever she can set her mind to.
Growing up with three brothers, she said she learned to be motivated by competition and being an underdog.
“It was always, I’m the underdog because I’m the girl, I’m the sister, I can’t keep up with them,” said Bray. “It was like a motivator for me.”
In 2018, the first woman won the entire competition out of around 5,000 grill masters in the nation.
“Little by little women are showing that women can grill too,” said Bray.
