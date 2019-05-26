Man arrested in Phoenix, wanted for various charges in LA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 43-year-old Keya Morgan was arrested on Saturday at a hotel in Phoenix after the Phoenix Police Department responded to a wanted request from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers from the Phoenix and Scottsdale Police Departments responded to a request to locate a suspect wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Morgan was wanted for various charges related to an LAPD investigation. He was believed by LAPD to be in the Scottsdale or North Phoenix area.
Officers located Morgan at a local hotel within the City of Phoenix where he was arrested without incident.
Morgan was booked into jail on a hold for the charges he’s facing from California.
