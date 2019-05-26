Rattlers roll past Sugar Skulls

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona kept the Sugar Skulls offense out of the end zone on three straight possessions in the first half to build a 16-point lead and kept Tucson at a distance the rest of the way in a 62-47 victory before a crowd of 4,828 at Tucson Arena.
The loss tightens the playoff chase for the Sugar Skulls who are 6-6 and in fifth place, one game ahead of Nebraska and Quad City. Six teams earn IFL playoff berths.
Rattlers quarterback Drew Powell threw for 180 yards and ran for 83 more, combining for seven of Arizona’s eight touchdowns, five passing.
Jake Medlock threw for five touchdowns for Tucson.
The Sugar Skulls now heads into a bye week before facing the Rattlers for the fourth time this season when it travels to Phoenix on June 8.
Copyright 2019 Tucson Sugar Skulls. All rights reserved.