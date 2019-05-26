Three Tucson businesses damaged in overnight blaze

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three businesses were damaged in a fire at a strip mall on Speedway Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Tucson Fire Department said units responded to the 4800 block of East Speedway to reports of smoke and flames around 3:10 a.m. Sunday.
On scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building and initiated an offensive attack. The TFD said the operation was difficult due to most of the fire being in an attic space.
It took over 40 firefighters and just over two hours to get the fire under control, according to TFD.
Firefighters worked to stop the blaze from spreading to other businesses in the strip mall. Three businesses in the center of the building were damaged. Luckily, nobody was inside the businesses when the fire broke out.
Tucson Fire said crews would be conducting fire watch operations throughout the day to ensure that the fire is completely out and does not rekindle.
The cause is under investigation. At this time, there is no estimate for how much the damage will cost businesses or the property owner.
