UPDATE: Father, son missing in Tucson found safe in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety updated a case of a missing father and son from Tucson. At approximately 10:20 p.m., the department stated a Silver Alert for the two had been canceled.
The Tucson Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing father and son: 92-year-old Ismael Ruiz and 61-year-old David Ruiz.
According to TPD the pair were last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25 leaving their home on East Silver Street, driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Colorado.
An update from TPD stated the two were found safe in Green Valley.
