UPDATE: Father, son missing in Tucson found safe in Green Valley

Two missing Tucson men - 92-year-old Ismael Ruiz and his 61-year-old son, David Ruiz (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 25, 2019 at 5:04 PM MST - Updated May 25 at 10:37 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety updated a case of a missing father and son from Tucson. At approximately 10:20 p.m., the department stated a Silver Alert for the two had been canceled.

The Tucson Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing father and son: 92-year-old Ismael Ruiz and 61-year-old David Ruiz.

According to TPD the pair were last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25 leaving their home on East Silver Street, driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Colorado.

An update from TPD stated the two were found safe in Green Valley.

