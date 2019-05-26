Arizona Softball advances to World Series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in nine years.
The Wildcats beat Ole Miss at Hillenbrand Stadium by a final score 9-1. They won 5-2 in their first game.
Saturday the U of A jumped out to an early lead with a solo home run from Dejah Mulipola in the second inning. A couple of RBI singles from Reyna Carranco and Hannah Bowen extended the lead to 4-1 by the end of the 4th.
Malia Martinez blasted a solo shot for another insurance run in the 5th. Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza added even more with a two-run homer in the 7th. Rylee Pierce drove in another run, then Mulipola scored on an error to make it 9-1.
Alyssa Denham went all the way in the circle, working out of a bases-loaded no-out jam in the 2nd and allowing just a solo home run on six hits while striking out four.
A crowd of 2,835 fans cheers on the 'Cats. That's the second largest post-season attendance for Hillenbrand Stadium, according to the team.
Arizona now advances to its 23rd WCWS and first since 2010. The Wildcats will face Washington to open play in Oklahoma City. The Huskies swept Arizona in Tucson earlier this month.
