Arizona get another shot at Washington to begin WCWS

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona’s opening-round match-up at the 2019 Women’s College World Series is set.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats (47-12) will meet the third-seeded Washington Huskies (50-7) on Thursday, May 30 at 9 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CDT at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City in the first game of the WCWS. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Arizona is 5-0 this postseason and has outscored its five opponents 33-8.
The Huskies swept the Wildcats during the regular season and has won the last six meetings between the two clubs.
You can read more about the Wildcats match-up with the Huskies over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
Copyright 2019 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.