FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is coming!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 27, 2019 at 3:47 AM MST - Updated May 27 at 3:47 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kicking off the work week with a cool Memorial Day. From there on out, temperatures climb eventually making their way back into the 90s by the end of the week!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TONIGHT Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Highs in the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the mid 90s for the first day of June!

SUNDAY: Mid 90s with plenty of sunshine.

