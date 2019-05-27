FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kicking off the work week with a cool Memorial Day. From there on out, temperatures climb eventually making their way back into the 90s by the end of the week!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Highs in the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the mid 90s for the first day of June!
SUNDAY: Mid 90s with plenty of sunshine.
