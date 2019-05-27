FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 70s, 80s, 90s...we have it all this week!

By Jaclyn Selesky | May 26, 2019 at 5:53 PM MST - Updated May 26 at 5:53 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kicking off the work week with a cool Memorial Day. From there on out, temperatures climb eventually making their way back into the 90s by the end of the 7-day forecast.

TONIGHT Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Highs in the lower-80s under sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper-80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-90s.

FRIDAY: Highs in the lower-90s under sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-90s for the first day of June!

SUNDAY: Mid-90s with plenty of sunshine.

