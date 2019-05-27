FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 70s, 80s, 90s...we have it all this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kicking off the work week with a cool Memorial Day. From there on out, temperatures climb eventually making their way back into the 90s by the end of the 7-day forecast.
TONIGHT Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Highs in the lower-80s under sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper-80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-90s.
FRIDAY: Highs in the lower-90s under sunny skies.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-90s for the first day of June!
SUNDAY: Mid-90s with plenty of sunshine.
