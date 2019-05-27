‘Part of my heart is missing’: 9-year-old girl shot, killed at Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One girl has died and a boy has been shot, after a double shooting at a cookout on Richmond’s south side.
Officers were called to Carter Jones Park, in between Perry and Bainbridge Streets, for a report of a shooting at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday.
Richmond police say two juveniles, a boy and a girl, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The girl succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The boy is still suffering from his injuries.
Family members identified the girl as 9-year-old Markiya Simone Dickson.
"That girl got a name. My baby got a name. Her name is Markiya Simone Dickson. " Mark Whitfield and Ciara Dickson said.
Markiya turned nine on March 2 and has an older sister and younger brother.
Her mother, Ciara Dickson, described Markiya as “fiesty” and very affectionate and caring.
“She was my own mini-me,” Ciara Dickson said.
Her parents said the gunfire that cut her life short came from some men on a nearby basketball court. Markiya tried to run away, her parents said, but was caught in the fire.
“We weren’t even nowhere near the basketball court,” her father, Mark Whitfield, said. “That just shows you bullets have no names on them. They just flying at people. So ignorant.”
Markiya had made it into a talent show and was excited to sing “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber, but now that will never happen.
“I ran through the bullets and everything to find my baby on the ground bleeding,” Whitfield said. “She always thought about everybody else. She wasn’t but nine. I always knew my baby was going to be something special. Now that’s gone."
“When we stepped outside and saw people running and screaming, I figured out it wasn’t fire works,” Luke Rabin said.
Rabin lives in the area and says he heard what sounded like up to 15 gun shots.
“It just felt like a disaster seeing so many kids running and screaming, and seeing so many parents running trying to find their kids,” Rabin said.
“It’s absolutely senseless and ridiculous,” Dwayne Hill said.
Hill is a community activist and says it’s time to get out in the community to make a change.
“Everyone is outraged or beyond outraged. This is a child who was here for a community day with friends and family that I’m sure had no clue it would be her last,” Hill said.
Organizers say the event was suppose to bring the community together.
“Especially in this community. Unity is nowhere. Whenever we get the opportunity to come together - the last thing we need is violence,” Hill said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
“She was my everything," Ciara Dickson said. “A part of my heart is missing. I leave out of the house with three kids, and I come back with two. This is not right. Don’t nobody understand this hurt.”
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.