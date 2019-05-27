Picnic tradition embraces community in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There's plenty of food and fellowship to share at the annual Trinity Hope Church of God picnic.
At the Reid Park ramada, they like to reserve every Memorial Day. Members of the congregation greet friends with open arms and strangers with full plates.
"We even had a couple people come over that didn’t know us and we told them 'Welcome'," said Pastor Mark Matthews.
Matthews, a veteran of the Navy, is surrounded by the faithful. Among them are veterans like retired Marine, Alvin Ramsey.
"I thank God that he allowed me the opportunity to serve my country," he said.
Reginald Jackson, retired from the Air Force, believes it’s important to continue serving even after retirement. Whether it’s fixing a plate for a passerby or welcoming a new member to the congregation, Jackson said it’s all done with the memories of those who went before him in mind.
“To do this for us, anyway we know it...it’s a pleasure, but it’s such a blessing.,” he said. “It’s such a blessing.”
Army veteran Martina Thompson agrees. She said Memorial Day is no time to sleep in, so they spend the day in the service of God.
"We use our Memorial Day not only to celebrate those soldiers, the fallen soldiers, my brothers-in-arms who have fallen, but we also use it as an opportunity to celebrate our Christian soldiers who have also gone on to be with the Lord"
In particular this year, Lillie Bacon. The church mother was over a hundred years old when she passed, according to Thompson.
The congregation worships at 1218 N Riverview Boulevard on Tucson’s west side.
