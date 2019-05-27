TPD: 17-year-old in custody after shooting on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson responded to reports of a shooting on the southeast side Sunday.
Officers worked the neighborhood of Marigold Circle, which is near the intersection of Irvington Road and Kolb Road.
Officer Ray Smith, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department, said a 17-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A suspect, also 17-years-old, is in custody, according to Smith. He said the initial call went out around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
