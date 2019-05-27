TPD: 17-year-old in custody after shooting on Tucson’s southeast side

TPD: 17-year-old in custody after shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
Tucson Police responded to the neighborhood near Irvington Road and Kolb Road Sunday afternoon.
By Craig Reck | May 26, 2019 at 6:52 PM MST - Updated May 26 at 9:28 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson responded to reports of a shooting on the southeast side Sunday.

Officers worked the neighborhood of Marigold Circle, which is near the intersection of Irvington Road and Kolb Road.

Officer Ray Smith, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department, said a 17-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, also 17-years-old, is in custody, according to Smith. He said the initial call went out around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Return to this story for updates as we learn them.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.