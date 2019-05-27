Tucson man arrested in Michigan facing possible homicide charges

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that 57-year-old Larry Fournier was taken into custody in Detroit, Michigan by the Warren Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force around 1 a.m. Thursday.
According to Deputy James Allerton, spokesman with PCSD, the body of 75-year-old Juergen Haber was discovered on Nov. 6 in the 3900 block of South Palant, near Bilby.
Detectives believe it was a homicide and that the body had likely been there for some time before it was discovered.
Suspicious bank activity on Haber’s account linked the two as roommates.
