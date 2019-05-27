Can you help solve a mystery at Sweetwater Wetlands Park?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - City employees are scratching their heads about something that is being left behind at Sweetwater Wetlands.
"Really don't know what the purpose for them is," said Maya Teyechea, a hydrologist with Tucson Water.
Teyechea said metal cans started appearing at the treatment facility a couple months ago. Every time an employee removes the cans from the property, they just come back.
"We're trying to recycle as many of the cans as possible, but they keep reappearing," said Teyechea.
The urban wildlife habitat is open to visitors every day but one, for the annual burn that takes place in March. The hydrologist the cans are always about the same size, positioned the same way and along the same path.
“I haven’t seen any kind of animals or insects attracted to them,” said Teyechea. “Maybe they just come everyday with one can or something, so they are not noticed.”
There are no labels or notes stuck to the cans, confusing Tucson Water employees for months. Teyechea said the department just wants to know if one person has a hobby in hiding the cans or if they have been placed for a purpose.
“We had various opinions anywhere from alien communications to possibly bee populations. We’re not really sure,” said Teyechea. “Someone actually suggested they’re trying to keep away birds, but I don’t know why anyone would want to do that.”
You see, Teyechea said nobody would want to do that because Sweetwater Wetlands Park is a top destination for bird watching. She said people stop by on vacation to enjoy the nearly 100 species that visit the property.
From insects to aliens, nothing seems to add up. Well, other than the number of can collected from the property. Teyechea and Michael Carson, an employee in the Public Information and Conservation Office (PICO), collected more than a dozen cans in one afternoon.
"I think people are very interested and they kind of make it their own park and that's great, but we try to maintain it also," said Teyechea. "We'd rather not have people place cans around, but it would be interested to find out why."
Tucson Water PICO even took to Facebook to see if anyone knew the purpose of the cans. Based on comments, community members were puzzled.
The cans are not the only weird thing Tucson Water employees have stumbled across at Sweetwater Wetlands.
“Someone keeps planting some non-native cacti around the property,” said Teyechea. “We were trying to knock them over or get rid of them and someone cemented it into the ground.”
Teyechea said she isn’t sure why someone would do that, either.
If someone has an idea or suggestion for what the purpose of the cans could be, or on how Tucson Water could improve the facility, you are asked to call the Tucson Water’s Public Information and Conservation Office at (520) 791-4331.
You can also reach PICO employees at pico@tucsonaz.gov.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.