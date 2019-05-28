Family of Tucson teen killed the day after his graduation wants justice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of an 18-year-old killed the morning after he graduated from high school wants those involved in the crime to be held accountable.
Julian Zepeda received his diploma from Tucson High School on Thursday, May 23. Tucson Police said the teen was found shot in a car the following morning near the 5500 block of South Forgeus Avenue. He passed away at the hospital that afternoon.
TPD said one of the people involved in the deadly shooting was a documented gang member.
“Just to know you had his support, made everything so much better," said Nicole Chavez, Julian’s sister.
Chavez wasn’t able to attend her younger brother’s graduation ceremony at Tucson High School, but called him and sent him a text message.
“Congratulations brother, you did it and I’m so proud of you. I love you and be safe," said Chavez, recounting to the message.
She never thought that would be the last text message she would send her brother. In return, Julian’s response would be his last words to her.
“I didn’t see that he had text me until the next morning after he had passed, I didn’t see he had text me back until after that," said Chavez. "He said ‘thank you sister, I love you, too.’ And that was it.”
According to TPD, witnesses said they heard a single shot before the car Julian was in crashed. Witnesses told officers a male ran from the car the Las Villas De Kino apartment complex across the street.
A juvenile male was tracked down and arrested on an outstanding warrant. His name and booking photo have not been released due to his age. Family members believe the suspect who shot their loved one is 14-years-old.
“No matter what it is, no matter how old that person is. He knew what he was doing when he had that gun," said Chavez. "Whether it be 14, 25, 47. He knew what he was doing when he had that gun. And if you are going to make adult decisions, like take someone’s life, I think you should be held accountable as an adult”
Julian’s brother, Robert, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs. You can access the fundraiser here.
Tucson Police said detectives were following up on leads and additional charges may be released as the investigation continues.
TPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.