FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Well, it was nice while it lasted!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Did you enjoy our unseasonable cool temperatures during the month of May? Hopefully you did, because those are now a thing of the past! Temperatures climb eventually making their way back into the 90s by the end of the week. Next week,
it looks like we could see our first 100 degree day of 2019!
TUESDAY: Highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Highs in the mid 90s under sunny skies.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the mid 90s for the first day of June!
SUNDAY: Mid 90s with plenty of sunshine.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 100s.
