Oro Valley Police searching for two suspects who pretend to pay at Walmart self-checkout

May 28, 2019 at 12:12 PM MST - Updated May 28 at 12:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police are searching to identify a male and female suspect after security cameras caught the pair loading a cart with items and pushing it out of the Super Walmart in Oro Valley at 10:30 p.m. on April 16, 2019.

According to police, the suspects loaded a shopping cart with items and pretended to pay at a self-checkout before pushing the cart out of the store entrance.

If anyone has any information on the identities of either of these suspects, please call 520-229-4900.

