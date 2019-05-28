Oro Valley Police searching for two suspects who pretend to pay at Walmart self-checkout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police are searching to identify a male and female suspect after security cameras caught the pair loading a cart with items and pushing it out of the Super Walmart in Oro Valley at 10:30 p.m. on April 16, 2019.
According to police, the suspects loaded a shopping cart with items and pretended to pay at a self-checkout before pushing the cart out of the store entrance.
If anyone has any information on the identities of either of these suspects, please call 520-229-4900.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.