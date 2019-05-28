PACC: June is ‘Big Dog’ month, with name your own adoption fee special

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - June is just around the corner and the 'Big Dogs' at the Pima Animal Care Center will have their day.
PACC is hosting a special event for the month - a 'name your own price' adoption fee on dogs four months and older that weigh 30 pounds or more. This special pricing adoption event is to help clear the shelter, as the shelter is in the middle of a busy puppy and kitten season, often taking in 50 to 100 pets every day.
There are a number of benefits to adopting a 'big dog', as they are often very laid back, many are good with children and they are often generally easier to train.
Check out the ‘big dogs’ at PACC by clicking HERE.
Not able to adopt long term, but want to help the pets out at PACC anyhow - consider the very flexible fostering program. Interested in fostering - sign up online.
Stop by and check out the pets available for adoption before June hits, PACC is located at 4000 North Silverbell Road and is open Monday to Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is a $19 licensing fee for all dogs, but remember all pets adopted from PACC are spayed/neutered with age appropriate vaccinations, are microchipped and will get a free vet visit.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.