A penny for your thoughts; two strangers meet to remember veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, two strangers, James Wright and Zoe Whitehurst, found themselves in the same place at the same time.
“I came out to pay respect for the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Wright.
They were there for the same reasons, too.
“Honor the men and women who have made sacrifices for our country,” said Whitehurst.
They both went to the Memorial Day service at Evergreen Mortuary & Cemetery. Whitehurst brought a roll of pennies, and together, two strangers placed them along the tombstones of the veterans.
“We share a brotherhood and sisterhood,” said Wright.
“It’s just my way of giving back and showing up and saying these people are not forgotten, that they do matter,” said Whitehurst.
If you see other coins on a veteran’s tombstone, there is a meaning. The penny is for a stranger, a nickel is for a soldier you met at bootcamp, a dime is left if you served with the soldier. The most significant coin that can be left, a quarter. It symbolizes that you were there when the veteran was killed.
Evergreen put out more than 7,000 flags for the veteran in their cemetery.
