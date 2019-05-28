Program changes lives for Tucson kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The group I Am You 360 has only been around for five years, but it is having a big impact on at-risk youth in the Tucson community. They help youth from toddlers to young adults who are homeless, in foster care, and those who are neglected.
The hygiene dispensary is one of the group’s most impactful programs. At each of the four dispensaries they hand out customized “empowerment bags” filled with products selected according to the recipient’s age, gender and race.
The reusable bag can be filled every six weeks.
Founder and CEO Desiree Cook says this is an important part of the program because the contents of the bag helps the youth with appearance, school attendance and academic success.
Last year I Am You 360 helped 1,197 of the area’s 7,000 homeless youth, according to the group. Cook says this year’s goal is to help 2,000.
