Tucson nurses picket as part of multi-state demonstration

“The National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC), the labor union that represents our nursing staff, is holding an informational leafletting/picketing event today outside St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s hospitals. The hospitals are fully operational and our staff’s focus, as always, is on providing exceptional quality patient care. We are disappointed that the union is taking this approach as it is not constructive or necessary. We have made good progress toward a new contract with the union and will continue to negotiate in good faith in hopes of reaching a successful resolution, without the need to disrupt our patients or staff in their mission.”