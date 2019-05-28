Tucson Police need help finding man who assaulted, robbed gas station employee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the community for help in tracking down a man they say assaulted and robbed a gas station clerk.
The attack happened at the Circle K on East Grant Road and Craycroft on Saturday, May 25. Officials shared photos from surveillance video that captured the incident.
According to police, the suspect assaulted the clerk multiple times. He ran from the gas station before officers got to the scene.
If you have any information to help detectives, call the Tucson Police Department or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.