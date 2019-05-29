Body of WWII veteran returned home to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The last time Ray Cates saw his half brother, Cread Shuey, Cates was just three and a half years old. Shuey was born in Kansas but the family moved to Arizona when he was a young child.
"I just remember seeing him, in uniform," he said. "He came to see us before he shipped out again."
It would be the last time Shuey shipped out.
He was captured following the Battle of Bataan in April, 1942 and held in the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in the Philippines. He died there in September of that year and was buried in a common grave.
The family never new what happened but it was often the topic of conversations when family got together.
"You always wonder what happened to your blood," Cates said.
The U.S. Army exhumed the common grave in 2016 and identified Shuey as one of the many that were buried there.
His remains were flown to Tucson on Tuesday, May 28.
On Thursday, May 30 he will be escorted to the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, where he will be interred with full honors.
"I'm looking forward to it," said Cates. "It's closure and we know where he's at."
The family says they are overwhelmed by the lengths the Army is going through to honor him.
"I can't believe it, just wow," said Shuey's niece, Diane Corwin, from Oregon. "To me he's a hero and I guess, to the Army they feel the same way."
There are some regrets from the family especially for those who waited but never knew what happened.
“The memories I have are from my grandmother,” said Debbie Perretti, a great niece. “He was her youngest brother and so she adored him.”
She said she talked about him constantly, often sharing photos with the rest of the family, especially on holidays and special occasions.
“The fact she never knew what happened to him, it was just awful for her,” she said. “And it’s so sad she can’t be here.”
The public is invited to pay their respects to Shuey on May 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a funeral service set at 10 a.m.
On May 30, at 9:45 a.m. Tucson and Marana police officers will escort the funeral procession as it leaves the chapel and heads to Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.