Businesses brace for summer slump

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Off University and Park, the sounds of the streetcar stand out a little more than usual. It’s because all of the graduations are done and there are less people here to shop.
“There’s not a lot to encourage the people that don’t live in the area to come down here,” said John Thompson. He works in the restaurant business.
"A few of them have closed. You know, we’ve had a high turnover in the restaurants,” Thompson said.
He works at the Dutch Eatery near the U of A. This is their third summer in business. He said some months, sales drop by 30 percent.
”It’s always pretty challenging when you lose 45,000 of your customers,” he explained.
This summer, chefs are changing up the menu, while the biz offers daily discounts to lure locals in. All so those locals hopefully choose to make their way down.
Rick Kaleel’s family made the trek for lunch. Their son, an Arizona grad, wanted to take a trip down memory lane.
”He wanted to come back to the school and take a look around and see what’s changed,” Kaleel said.
A local himself, Kaleel said he enjoys the empty feel.
"We would go other places -- rather than come here. Just due to congestion,” he said.
Their business during this time of year is certainly appreciated by places off University, and all over town.
"It’s going to be a drop no matter where you are,” said Thompson.
