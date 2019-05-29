CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tucson business needs help tracking down ‘paint pirate’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family-owned business is hoping the community can help track down the man who vandalized their property this week.
It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Commercial Repair Service on Broadway, which is near Kolb.
Ryan Harrison, an employee at the heating, cooling, plumbing and general maintenance and repair company, said there is a lot of items on the property. As of right now, it doesn’t appear anything was taken.
In surveillance video, you can see the suspect using yellow paint to cover the cameras. At one spot, he even moves a camera to point down so he can reach it with the paint brush.
Harrison said it appears the suspect tried to break into the company’s back gate, which would lead to where the company’s trucks are parked. He believed he may have been trying to steal one of those, but was unsuccessful.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information to help detectives is asked to call TPD or 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.